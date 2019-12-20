Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Back on scoresheet
Boychuk scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's win over Boston.
Boychuk's goal ended a 28-game goal drought and 20-game pointless streak. While not exactly an offensive powerhouse, he hasn't topped the 20-point mark since 2016-17, fantasy owners were no doubt hoping he would get back on the scoresheet soon. With his slump behind him, the Edmonton native should start producing with a little more consistency.
