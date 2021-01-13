Boychuk was officially placed on LTIR by the Islanders on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Boychuk has unofficially retired from playing in the NHL. An eye injury that he suffered last season has ended his career. The Islanders have elected to place him on LTIR for salary cap purposes as this move allows them to go above the cap and sign several other players. Boychuk ends his career with 725 games played, 54 goals, and 152 assists.