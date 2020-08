Boychuk (undisclosed) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 1 matchup with Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk has been out of action since the first play-in round clash with the Panthers on Aug. 1. The Edmonton native should be in the mix for a spot in the lineup, though coach Barry Trotz may not want to change up the blue line after the Isles beat Washington 4-0 to clinch the previous series in Game 5.