Boychuk (eye) has been an unofficial coach for the Islanders this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk has been on the ice for the Isles during some practices and is also learning from general manager Lou Lamoriello during games. Boychuk's playing days are over due to the injury, but his contract still runs through the 2021-22 season. He has not stated if he wants to remain in hockey, but a coaching or front office role could be in his future.