Boychuk will play Tuesday's Game 5 against the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The elder statesman on the Islanders' blue line has only suited up once in the postseason -- back in Game 1 against Florida on Aug. 1. Boychuk dealt with an undisclosed injury but was reportedly cleared to play as early as Aug. 24, so he's been serving as a healthy scratch for the 11 games since. Michael Dal Colle exits the lineup as a healthy scratch.