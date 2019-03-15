Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: May play Saturday
According to coach Barry Trotz, Boychuk (concussion) is considered "possible" for Saturday's matchup with Detroit, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Boychuk's status against the Red Wings likely won't be confirmed until the Islanders take the ice for pregame warmups, but he's only totaled 17 points in 67 games this campaign, so most fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability.
