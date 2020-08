Boychuk (undisclosed) was not in attendance for Monday's practice, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Coach Barry Trotz didn't have an official update on Boychuk, telling reporters only that a defenseman would replace Boychuk in the lineup if he is unable to play. The Edmonton native managed just one shot before being forced to exit Saturday's Game 1 after just 5:17 of ice time. Noah Dobson or Andy Greene figures to slot into the lineup if Boychuk can't play versus the Panthers on Tuesday.