Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scoreless in 14 straight games

Boychuk hasn't registered a point in his last 14 games.

On the season Boychuk only has two goals, eight assists, with a rating of minus-2 in 48 games. Boychuk has a rocket for a shot but generally far from the greatest accuracy on the planet. This lack of accuracy keeps him off of the power play. The biggest value that Boychuk provides is his ability to mentor younger defenders including Noah Dobson, his usual defensive partner. It was thought that Boychuk would get regular rest this season but the season-ending injury to Adam Pelech (Achilles) has forced Boychuk to play more than expected.