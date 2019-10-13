Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Can't finish Saturday's game

Eberle suffered a leg injury late in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

Eberle took a hard check along the board and limped to the bench. He didn't go to the locker room, but he also didn't take another shift in the game. Consider the forward day-to-day for now.

