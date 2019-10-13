Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Can't finish Saturday's game
Eberle suffered a leg injury late in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.
Eberle took a hard check along the board and limped to the bench. He didn't go to the locker room, but he also didn't take another shift in the game. Consider the forward day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Helps out on man advantage•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nets tying goal•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Secures five-year extension•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Closes with three-game point streak•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Continues hot playoffs•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Big start to postseason continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.