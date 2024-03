Eberle scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Eberle has scored three times over his last five games. He was moved to a line with Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz for this contest, which could be an effective veteran trio if they stick together. Eberle has 17 goals, 40 points (11 on the power play), 151 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 67 outings this season.