Eberle notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The helper was the 400th of his career, and he now sits one point shy of 700 and one goal shy of 300 just a few weeks after reaching the 1,000-game mark. The winger has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games and is clicking well alongside Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz. Eberle has 41 points, 153 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 68 appearances this season.