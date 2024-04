Eberle logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Eberle has five points over his last eight contests. The winger set up Shane Wright's tally just 1:08 into the game Tuesday. Eberle is up to 43 points, 161 shots on net, 15 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 73 outings overall. He spent much of the season on the top line, but he's been better in a second-line role lately.