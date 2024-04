Eberle logged an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Eberle continues to check off milestones -- he's now joined the 700-point club in his career just two games after earning his 400th assist. The 33-year-old winger is at 17 goals, 25 helpers, 155 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 70 outings this season. He has four points over his last five games. Eberle needs one more goal to reach 300 in his career.