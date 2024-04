Eberle logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Eberle has a helper in four of the last seven contests during his ongoing goal drought. The winger is up to 17 goals, 27 helpers, 163 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 74 outings this season. He's had some struggles in 2023-24, but he's remained in a top-six role throughout the campaign.