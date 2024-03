Eberle scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

This was Eberle's first goal in five games since he signed a two-year contract extension March 8. The winger had gone eight contests without a goal before scoring in the first minute Monday. He's up to 16 tallies, 39 points, 147 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 64 appearances this season, well off the pace that saw him put up 63 points a year ago.