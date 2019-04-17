Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Continues hot playoffs
Eberle scored a key goal in a 3-1 victory against the Penguins during Game 4 on Tuesday. The Islanders swept the Penguins in the first-round series.
The Penguins scored first in each of the last three games of the series, which should have been a recipe for disaster for the Islanders. Instead, New York answered those first Penguins goals almost immediately on all three occasions. On Tuesday, it was Eberle scoring less than two minutes after Jake Guentzel gave the Penguins an early lead. The Penguins will be seeing Eberle in their nightmares this offseason, as he tortured Pittsburgh with four goals and six points in the sweep.
