Martin scored a goal and doled out four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

Martin gave the Islanders their first lead of the night at 5:01 of the second period. The heavy-hitting winger has two goals, 18 hits and 10 shots on net through six playoff games. Offense is not Martin's first responsibility -- while a strong physical presence, fantasy managers likely want more scoring than he provides.