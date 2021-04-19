Leddy scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers.

Leddy's tally at 2:23 of overtime was the only goal in a game dominated by netminders Ilya Sorokin and Brian Elliott. The tally was Leddy's first point in nine games in April. The 30-year-old defenseman has cooled off with scoring, but he still has 26 points through 45 contests. He's added 62 shots on net, 46 hits, 42 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.