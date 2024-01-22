Dobson picked up a pair of assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Dallas.

Dobson set up Alexander Romanov's opening tally in the first period before setting up Hudson Fasching for the game-tying marker in the third. The 24-year-old blueliner now has four assists in his last two games. He was held off the board in his previous two contests, just the second time this season he's gone scoreless in consecutive games. Dobson's ranked third among defensemen with 47 points (six goals, 41 assists) through 46 games this season.