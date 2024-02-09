Dobson scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Dobson was credited with the Islanders' first goal. He had gone 15 games without scoring, though he racked up an impressive 17 assists and 32 shots on net in that span. The defenseman is enjoying a career year with 53 points (seven goals, 46 assists), 116 shots on net, 122 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-22 rating through 51 appearances.