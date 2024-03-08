Dobson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

It wasn't much of a shot, but Dobson put the puck on target and it leaked through rookie goalie Magnus Chrona. The goal was Dobson's first since Feb. 8, but he had 10 helpers over the 10 games in between tallies. The 24-year-old is up to eight goals, 64 points, 142 shots on net, 146 blocked shots, 70 hits and a plus-21 rating through 62 appearances on the season. While Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar have been front-runners for the Norris Trophy this season, Dobson's combination of offense and improvements on defense should get him into the conversation as well.