Dobson notched three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Despite the big offensive showing, it was Dobson's defensive gaffe that made the biggest impact. Getting the puck in his own zone right after the opening faceoff of OT, the 24-year-old saw his outlet pass knocked out of midair by Artemi Panarin, leading to the game-winning goal just 10 seconds into the extra frame. Dobson has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, producing one goal and 15 points over that stretch, and his 58 points on the season (seven goals, 51 assists) puts him third among NHL defensemen behind Quinn Hughes (66) and Cale Makar (60).