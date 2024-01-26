Dobson delivered three power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

He also added two hits, two blocked shots and had an even plus-minus rating despite the fact that all of the Isles' scoring on the night came on the power play. Dobson hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 29, but he's still been plenty productive with 16 helpers through 12 games in January. The 24-year-old has already tied his career high with 51 points on the season, and the dark horse Norris Trophy contender has a plus-20 rating for a team that has a minus-22 goal differential.