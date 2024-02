Dobson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

The Islanders headed into the third period down 3-0, but Dobson tried to spark a comeback by helping to set up tallies by Anders Lee and Brock Nelson. Dobson has five multi-point performances in the last 13 games, and he's reached 60 points on the season for the first time in his career, compiling seven goals and 53 assists through 57 contests.