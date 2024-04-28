Bortuzzo delivered a primary assist during the second overtime Saturday, culminating as a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Bortuzzo found an open lane from the point and allied skater Mathew Barzal ever-so slightly changed the puck's direction near the top of the crease for the winning goal. This was the first playoff point for Bortuzzo since 2019, when the right-shot defenseman won the Stanley Cup with the Blues. The Isles will be back on the road for Game 5 on Tuesday.