Johnston was a healthy scratch for the game Wednesday versus the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

While Johnston being a healthy scratch is not new, the Islanders recalling Simon Holmstrom in the wake of Kyle Palmieri's upper-body injury is. Johnston was the only extra forward for the team prior to Wednesday, which could've made one think that he would be first in line to play should someone suffer an injury or need a day off for any reason. Apparently, that is not the case. The Isles still prefer to have a skilled player in the lineup but were waiting to recall someone from the AHL until they had to. Johnston is still only likely to crack the lineup when coach Lane Lambert feels the need for his physical presence.