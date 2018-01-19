Johnston was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

Johnston, who went undrafted, uses his 6-foot-5, 236-pound frame to punish the opposition. He's accrued a whopping 248 PIM over 99 games with the Sound Tigers since the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign. He doesn't contribute enough offensively to warrant a pickup in most fantasy leagues, but he'll at least be a healthy body to replace Casey Cizikas (upper body), who was moved to injured reserve Friday morning.