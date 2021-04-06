Johnston (undisclosed) practiced with the team Monday and is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Johnston had to leave the game early Saturday after taking a right hand from Samuel Morin of the Flyers to the head. Although it was never announced, it seems likely that Johnston may have been removed due to having a possible concussion. Whether he did or didn't have one, Johnston is back with the Isles and can play Tuesday should coach Barry Trotz want to insert him into the lineup.