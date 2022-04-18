Johnston has been held without a goal or an assist in his last seven games for the Islanders.

Johnston did win his fight with Wayne Simmonds of the Maple Leafs on Saturday, and that is his primary job with the Isles, to keep the opposing team's tough guys in check, but the Islanders would still likely want more than just a single goal and five assists in 27 games. On Sunday, the Islanders were officially eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Maple Leafs. Johnston's role with the team next season is far from crystal clear as Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck will also return to the team. This likely means that Johnston will be an extra forward more often than not once again.