Pulock registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-3 Game 5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pulock will end his 2023-24 campaign stuck in a 15-game goal drought dating back to March 28 versus the Panthers. Still, the blueliner chipped in seven helpers over that stretch, including a pair with the man advantage. During the regular season, Pulock saw action in just 58 games this year and came just one point shy of reaching the 20-point threshold for the third consecutive season.