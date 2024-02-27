Pulock tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Pulock opened the scoring late in the first period, beating Scott Wedgewood with a wrister to put the Islanders ahead 1-0. The 29-year-old blueliner would add another point in the second, setting up a Kyle MacLean tally. It's the first multi-point game of the year for Pulock, who had just one goal and two points in eight games since returning from IR. He's up to 10 points (four goals, six assists) with 91 blocked shots and 68 hits through 34 games this season.