Pulock was put on injured reserve Friday because of a lower-body injury.
Pulock has two goals, six points, 37 hits and 66 blocks in 25 contests this season. The move is presumably retroactive to Thursday, which is when he last played, and he's eligible to be activated for next Friday's game against Boston. With Pulock unavailable, Grant Hutton will likely draw into the lineup Saturday versus LA.
