Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Goalless in 10 straight
Pulock hasn't scored and only has one helper in his last 10 games.
Pulock has three goals, 16 assists, and has a rating of plus-5 in 48 games so far this season for the Islanders. While the 19 points is a solid number, some were expecting more goals from someone who can shoot as hard a Pulock can. Pulock had 10 goals in 68 games last season. The main difference between last season and this one may be that his shooting percentage was close to double what it is this season and he was also shooting more. Perhaps this is the Barry Trotz effect as defense is much more important under Trotz than it was with Doug Weight, but it also shows that there is room to grow for Pulock.
