Pulock hasn't scored a goal this season and has just five assists in 14 games.

This has to be a disappointment for the Islanders, as Pulock was being relied on to provide offense from the point with his big shot. Pulock was also put on the top power-play unit to take advantage of that shot. What also might concern the Islanders is that he averaged 2.4 shots per game last season. This year, however, he's down to 1.86. His ice time has remained stable, and he's seen almost an additional minute of average power-play time, so the decrease in shots should be raising a red flag or two. Perhaps Pulock is just trying too hard to justify his promotion, but if the production doesn't increase, he could see a demotion from the No. 1 power play.