Varlamov allowed six goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Andrew Copp had a natural hat trick against Varlamov in the first period and the Rangers never looked back, stretching their lead to 5-1 by the end of the second. Varlamov has dropped each of his last three starts in regulation, allowing 15 goals over that span. He'll be tough to trust down the stretch as the Islanders play out the string on a disappointing non-playoff season.