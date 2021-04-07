Varlamov turned aside 29 shots in a 1-0 victory over the Capitals on Monday.
Varlamov silenced Washington's high-octane offense and kept things scoreless long enough for teammate Brock Nelson to deliver the game-winner with less than seven minutes left in regulation. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Varlamov, who improved to 16-7-3 on the year with a .922 save percentage.
