Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Cruises to win over Wings
Varlamov made 21 saves in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
The veteran netminder was hardly tested, and Varlamov only lost his shutout bid late in the third period on a Detroit power play. He snapped a three-game losing streak in the process, and on the season Varlamov sports a 2.51 GAA and .918 save percentage.
