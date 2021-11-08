Varlamov allowed three goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Varlamov was busier than his goaltending opponent Kaapo Kahkonen at the other end of the ice. Despite the loss, it was a solid showing for Varlamov in his season debut after he missed time with an undisclosed injury. Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, Ilya Sorokin cemented the No. 1 job in Varlamov's absence, although head coach Barry Trotz has rarely hesitated to create a timeshare in the crease in past seasons. Neither goalie will be a great option in weekly leagues -- the Islanders only play once in the next seven days, Thursday versus the Devils.