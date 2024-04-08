Varlamov will protect the home net Tuesday against the Rangers, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Varlamov is coming off a 41-save shutout victory over Nashville on Saturday. He has gone 5-1-1 in his past seven outings while pushing Ilya Sorokin for playing time. Varlamov has posted a record of 11-8-4 this season with a 2.72 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 25 appearances. The Rangers sit sixth in the league this campaign with 3.45 goals per contest.
