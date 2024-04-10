Varlamov stopped 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

With a three-goal cushion in the second period, the Rangers made it a game by scoring two power-play goals on Varlamov to come within one. He turned away the remainder of the shots for a .941 save percentage. This was the third win in a row for Varlamov and his fifth in six games. Varlamov is at 25-12-8 with a 2.69 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 26 contests this season.