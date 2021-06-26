Varlamov stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 on Friday.

A heartbreaking elimination loss for the veteran netminder, who allowed just a short-handed goal to Yanni Gourde from point-blank range less than two minutes into the second period. The Islanders struggled to generate offensive support for Varlamov all series long, totaling just 11 goals in seven games, including a pair of shutout losses. Varlamov went 7-7 during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2.68 GAA and .919 save percentage in 13 starts.