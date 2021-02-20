Varlamov will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov sports a 4-1-1 record over the past six games, registering a .934 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA. He's already faced off against the Penguins three times this year. In those matchups, the 32-year-old has given up exactly three goals each time while achieving a 1-1-1 record.
