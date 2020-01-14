Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Rattled by Rangers

Varlamov stopped 29 of 35 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss midway through the third period during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin's second goal of the night was the one that chased Varlamov from the game, although Adam Fox's tally from a sharp angle in the second was probably the one the netminder would like to have back. It's the first time in eight outings Varlamov has given up more than three goals, and on the year he sports a 2.48 GAA and .919 save percentage.