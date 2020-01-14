Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Rattled by Rangers
Varlamov stopped 29 of 35 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss midway through the third period during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
Artemi Panarin's second goal of the night was the one that chased Varlamov from the game, although Adam Fox's tally from a sharp angle in the second was probably the one the netminder would like to have back. It's the first time in eight outings Varlamov has given up more than three goals, and on the year he sports a 2.48 GAA and .919 save percentage.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws start Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Waiting on wins in 2020•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net against Bruins•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Outstanding in shutout•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Pegged for Monday's start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Getting no support right now•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.