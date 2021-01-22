Varlamov stopped 30 of 31 shots Thursday in a 4-1 win over New Jersey.
Varlamov earned a shutout in each of his first two starts before finally seeing his scoreless streak end 2:10 into the second period of Thursday's game. It was a goal -- a long-range Nathan Bastian wrist shot from the high slot -- that he'd probably like to have back. Regardless, Varlamov is off to a blistering start with a 0.33 GAA and .988 save percentage through three games, all victories. He should be locked and loaded in all fantasy lineups right now.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blanks Bruins on Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Recovered from injury•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes puck to jaw•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: No longer starting Saturday•