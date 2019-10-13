Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Stands tall in shootout win
Varlamov stopped 35 of 37 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Panthers on Saturday.
That performance was a terrific answer by Varlamov, who was chased from his previous start Tuesday after yielding four goals on 19 shots against Edmonton. Varlamov made 33 saves at even strength alone Saturday and picked up his first win of the season. The 31-year-old is in his first year with the Islanders after eight seasons with Colorado.
