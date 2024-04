Varlamov will defend the visiting crease in Carolina on Saturday for Game 1, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov took over from Ilya Sorokin down the stretch, starting in seven of the Islanders' last 11 games. Varlamov won his last five starts, ending the season with a 14-8-4 record, to go with a 2.60 GAA and a .918 save percentage, Varlamov was 1-0-0 in his only start versus the Hurricanes this season, stopping 39 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory.