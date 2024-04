Varlamov will start Thursday at home against Montreal, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Varlamov was stellar in his last start, stopping 32 of 34 shots in a 4-2 win against the Rangers on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has been a difference maker this year, recording a .917 save percentage and a 12-8-4 record in 26 appearances. He will have a favorable matchup against Montreal, which ranks 27th in goals per game at 2.79.