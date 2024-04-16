Varlamov stopped 23 of 24 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Varlamov was sharp again Monday, holding New Jersey to a lone Timo Meier goal in the second period en route to a playoff-clinching win for the Islanders. The 35-year-old Varlamov has started four of New York's last five games while going 7-1-0 with a stellar .935 save percentage over his last eight outings. He'll carry a 14-8-4 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.60 GAA into Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Penguins.