Varlamov stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington.

Varlamov was sharp in the win, losing a shutout bid on an Axel Jonsson-Fjallby goal with just 41 seconds left in the game. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the 34-year-old netminder. Varlamov's record improves to 10-17-2 on the year with a .911 save percentage.