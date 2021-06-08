Varlamov stopped 40 of 44 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Bruins in Game 5.

Things got a little dicey in the third period when goals by Boston's David Pastrnak and David Krejci cut into New York's 5-2 lead, but Varlamov held on to help give the Islanders a 3-2 series advantage. The 33-year-old was sharp early in the game while the Bruins were all over the Isles, and although he gave up a goal to David Pastrnak just 1:25 in, Varlamov never allowed Boston to make it 2-0, which bought New York time to get settled. Varlamov owns a .925 save percentage in five postseason appearances heading into Game 6 on Wednesday.